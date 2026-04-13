Reid logged three assists in OHL Kitchener's 8-5 win over Sault Ste. Marie in Game 2 on Sunday.

Reid is up to two goals and five assists over six playoff outings, making this the most productive of his three OHL postseasons. The Nashville prospect had 15 goals and 56 points over 57 regular-season games. Reid has been an all-around leader for Kitchener this season, wearing the captain's C on his jersey while offering steady play on the blue line.