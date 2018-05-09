Predators' Carl Persson: Making move across the pond
Persson signed a two-year, entry-level deal Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has spent the entirety of his hockey career in his native Sweden, so he'll face something of a learning curve when he begins in the Preds organization next season. Two campaigns ago, Persson recorded 26 goals and 44 points in 51 games playing in the Swedish second division, and this past year he debuted in the top-tier SHL, scoring 13 goals and 24 points in 52 contests.
