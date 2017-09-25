Predators' Cody Bass: Waived Monday
Bass was placed on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The veteran split time between Nashville and AHL Milwaukee in 2016-17, though he only played a total of 22 games. Should Bass clear waivers, he'll be reassigned to Milwaukee and remain an option for recall if the Preds are looking for a gritty forward that can provide a physical presence.
