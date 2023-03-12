Glass recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Glass has earned a larger role in the Predators' top six, earning seven points over his last nine outings. The 23-year-old center set up Thomas Novak's goal in the final minute of the first period. Glass is up to nine goals, 17 helpers, five power-play points, 89 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-9 rating through 53 contests this season. If he stays on the top line alongside Matt Duchene, Glass should have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.