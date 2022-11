Glass logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Glass had been a healthy scratch for the last four games before replacing Michael McCarron in the lineup as the fourth-line center. Prior to his stint in the press box, Glass was on a four-game point drought. The 23-year-old center has a goal, two assists, 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in nine contests overall, but he still needs to find a level of play that keeps him in the lineup regularly.