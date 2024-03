Glass scored three goals including the game-winner in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Avalanche.

The 24-year-old notched his first career hat trick with a goal in each period. Glass' six shots on net were also a season high, and while the sixth overall pick in the 2017 Draft is still struggling to make his mark in the NHL, he's been healthy and productive since the All-Star break, amassing four goals and seven points over that last 10 games.