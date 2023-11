Glass (lower body) practiced in full Saturday and will be a game-time decision against the Coyotes, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Glass has been out since suffering an injury on Oct. 19 against the Rangers. The 24-year-old center hadn't recorded a point in five games after posting 14 goals and 21 assists in 72 games last season. Glass would likely assume a bottom-six role upon his return, bumping Michael McCarron from the lineup.