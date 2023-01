Glass produced an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Glass set up a Jeremy Lauzon tally in the second period, which cut the Predators' deficit to 3-2. Despite picking up four points through seven games in January, Glass has slipped into a fourth-line role. The 23-year-old has a career-high 13 points with 51 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-3 rating through 32 contests overall, and he's been a regular in the lineup since missing two games with an upper-body injury in December.