Glass contributed two assists in a 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.

Glass has five goals and 16 points in 36 contests this season. He's been doing well lately, recording a goal and five points over his last six games. Glass entered the contest averaging 12:54 of ice time this season, but he's seen his role increase recently. He averaged 15:46 over three games from Jan. 16-19 and logged 15:34 on Saturday.