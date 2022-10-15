site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Cody Glass: Good to play Saturday
Glass (illness) will play in Saturday's game against Dallas, per Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site.
Glass had been regarded as a game-time decision because of the illness. He's expected to play on the fourth line with Cole Smith and Zach Sanford.
