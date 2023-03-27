Glass found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Glass averaged 17:45 of ice time over 15 contests from Feb. 26-March 25, and he logged 18:03 on Sunday, which is up from 13:18 over his first 46 appearances in 2022-23. That's a huge leap in responsibilities, but that extra work hasn't translated into offensive production recently. Even including his goal against Toronto, Glass has just two markers over his last nine outings, and he hasn't recorded an assist in that span. Through 62 games this season, the 23-year-old has 11 goals and 28 points.