Glass scored a goal on three shots in a 6-4 victory over the Devils on Thursday.

Glass got Nashville on the board with a power-play goal in the first period, evening the score 1-1. With his tally Thursday, the 23-year-old Glass now has five points (three goals, two assists) in his last five contests. He's up to seven goals, including two on the man advantage, and 11 assists through 38 games this season.