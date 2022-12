Glass found the back of the net in Nashville's 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

Glass scored just 1:15 into the game to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. The Oilers responded with three goals in the first period though, and Nashville trailed for the remainder of the game. Glass has two goals and four points in 17 contests this season. He had been held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games.