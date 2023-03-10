Glass scored a goal on six shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Glass's second penalty of the contest resulted in the Coyotes' game-winning tally by Barrett Hayton in the third period. With two minutes remaining, Glass broke up Ivan Prosvetov's shutout bid. He's been a regular in the top six lately with two goals and four assists over his last eight games, so Glass could have some appeal as a depth forward in fantasy. He's at 25 points, 87 shots, 51 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 52 outings overall.