Glass recorded an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Injuries and ineffective play have limited Glass to 23 points in 74 games over parts of the last three seasons. He was able to make the Predators out of training camp this year, earning a spot as the fourth-line center to start the year. The 23-year-old also saw time on the second power-play unit Friday, and that could be his path to helping out in deep fantasy formats if he can get his offense going. Glass's biggest challengers for playing time are likely veteran Michael McCarron and youngster Philip Tomasino.