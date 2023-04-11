Glass produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Glass snapped a two-game skid, his longest since he was kept quiet for four games between March 19-25. The 24-year-old forward helped out on a Zach Sanford tally in the third period. Glass has stepped up as the top-line center with the Predators battling a number of injuries. He has 14 goals, 20 helpers, 128 shots on net, 60 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 70 contests overall.