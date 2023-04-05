Glass scored the overtime winner and registered an assist in Nashville's 3-2 victory over Vegas on Tuesday.

Both of Glass' points were recorded with the man advantage. He's been hot recently, providing four goals and six points over his last six contests, and the power play has been a big part of that success, accounting for four of those points. By contrast, nine of his total 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) through 67 appearances this season have been supplied during power plays, so typically Glass doesn't generate quite as much of his offense from special teams.