Glass scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Glass scored 1:32 into the game on a feed from Mikael Granlund. The tally was Glass's first goal and second point of the campaign. The 23-year-old center has added six shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating while playing as the fourth-line center in four of the Predators' five games. He's also seeing some power-play time, which gives him a slightly higher floor for offense, though he remains unlikely to interest most fantasy managers.