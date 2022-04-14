site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Cody Glass: Summoned by parent club
Glass was promoted from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Glass is expected to slot into a bottom-six role for Thursday's game versus Edmonton. He's gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this year.
