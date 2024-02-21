Glass scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Glass scored against his former team late in the first period, and the Predators never looked back. He'd gone 13 games without a goal prior to Tuesday, registering just three assists with a minus-10 rating in that span. The center has played in nine straight games after being scratched for large chunks of December and January. Glass has six points, 57 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-15 rating through 28 appearances this season.