Glass picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

He opened the scoring midway through the second period by snapping a shot into the top corner from the slot past Linus Ullmark. Glass hadn't put together a multi-point performance since Feb. 26 and came into Tuesday with only three goals and five points through 14 games in March, but he'll continue holding down a top-six role for the Predators as they try to limp into the playoffs despite a rash of injuries to key forwards.