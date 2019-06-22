Predators' Cody McLeod: No more Nashville reunions
McLeod won't be retained by Nashville in free agency, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
There's a good chance the aging enforcer has played his last NHL game, as McLeod's skill set simply isn't valued in today's NHL. He turns 35 later this month and was held to a single point in 38 games between the Rangers and Predators last season, adding 67 PIM.
