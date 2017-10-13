McLeod collected his first point of the season Thursday against the Stars, assisting on rookie defenseman Samuel Girard's first career goal.

The rough-and-ready McLeod also chipped in five penalty minutes, bringing his season total to 29, good for second in the league. McLeod won't give you much in the traditional scoring categories -- given that he typically sees fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per game -- but if your league puts a premium on PIM and hits, he may be of some use to you.