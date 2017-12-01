Predators' Cody McLeod: Riding pine
McLeod was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game Thursday against the Canucks.
Unfortunately for McLeod, who has made more of a living as an enforcer over the years, the NHL is evolving into a league where speed and skill have become much more prominent, so his services are not exactly in high demand at the moment. His average ice time with the Preds last season was just 8:20 in 31 games, and he's averaging even less this season (6:49 in 17 games) with just one assist to show for his efforts. Needless to say, McLeod's fantasy value is currently hovering dangerously close to zero, and he should not be on anyone's fantasy squad right now.
