McLeod played in just five games during the month of December, averaging 7:07 in ice time. He recorded one goal during that span along with 11 hits, five PIM and five shots on goal.

McLeod has been reduced to spare-part status over the past two seasons as his rough-and-tumble style of play has fallen out of favour. He played in just 59 combined games for the Preds and Avs last season, and has sat out 16 of 38 contests so far this season. He's a decent plug-and-play option in daily formats that count PIM, but otherwise doesn't boast much fantasy value.