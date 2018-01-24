McLeod was placed on waivers Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Considering McLeod was a healthy scratch for the Predators' previous seven outings -- and he is averaging a mere 6:49 of ice time when in the lineup -- his pending demotion to AHL Milwaukee shouldn't come as a surprise. Perhaps more importantly for fantasy owners, the move would clear space under the 23-man limit for the club to activate Filip Forsberg (hand) off injured reserve.