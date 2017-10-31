Predators' Cody McLeod: Watching from press box
McLeod missed the last two games as a healthy scratch.
It's not unusual to see McLeod watching from the sidelines, as he played in just 59 combined games for the Avs and Preds last season. This year, he has just a single assist in eight games, averaging just 6:07 in ice time. McLeod is usually good for a few penalty minutes here and there -- he has 31 PIM to his credit so far this year -- but otherwise, he doesn't move the fantasy needle and should be avoided in most formats.
