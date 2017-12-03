McLeod will play in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Always willing to mash, McLeod is typically deployed against chippy opponents, and given that Nashville and Anaheim are ranked first and second, respectively, in terms of accrued penalty minutes, it's no wonder why he's back in the lineup after missing the past five contests. McLeod has 67 PIM and 41 hits through 17 games, but an assist represents his lonely point in that span.