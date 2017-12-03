Predators' Cody McLeod: Will be deployed against physical foe
McLeod will play in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Always willing to mash, McLeod is typically deployed against chippy opponents, and given that Nashville and Anaheim are ranked first and second, respectively, in terms of accrued penalty minutes, it's no wonder why he's back in the lineup after missing the past five contests. McLeod has 67 PIM and 41 hits through 17 games, but an assist represents his lonely point in that span.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...