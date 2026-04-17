O'Hara posted an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

O'Hara saw 11:23 of ice time in his NHL debut, and he helped out on a Steven Stamkos tally in the first period. This was the season finale for the Predators, so expect O'Hara to be back with AHL Milwaukee for the tail end of that team's regular season as well as a playoff run. The 23-year-old should be in competition for NHL minutes in 2026-27.