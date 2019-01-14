Predators' Cole Schneider: Off to Nashville
The Predators acquired Schneider from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for Connor Brickley.
Schneider has recorded 343 points in 465 career AHL contests. Despite having success at the lower level, he's only managed to play six NHL games in his pro career and has only a single assist to show for his efforts. Perhaps a change of scenery will afford Schneider another chance to earn an NHL gig, though the Preds have yet to announce their plans for AHL Hartford's former captain.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...