The Predators acquired Schneider from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for Connor Brickley.

Schneider has recorded 343 points in 465 career AHL contests. Despite having success at the lower level, he's only managed to play six NHL games in his pro career and has only a single assist to show for his efforts. Perhaps a change of scenery will afford Schneider another chance to earn an NHL gig, though the Preds have yet to announce their plans for AHL Hartford's former captain.