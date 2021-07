Schneider signed Wednesday with AHL Nashville on a one-year contract.

Schneider will begin his second stint with Milwaukee after he spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns with the Admirals, tallying 28 goals in 78 games over that span. He most recently suited up for AHL Texas in 2020-21 and potted 11 goals while dishing out 17 assists across 36 contests. The 30-year-old winger hasn't appeared at the NHL level since the 2016-17 season, when he skated in four games for the Sabres.