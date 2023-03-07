Smith notched an assist and a fighting major in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Smith made a quick impact on offense, setting up Colton Sissons' goal at 4:55 of the first period, just 27 seconds after the Canucks opened the scoring. In the middle frame, Smith dropped the gloves with J.T. Miller. Smith hasn't been one to back down from the rough stuff this season -- he has 52 PIM and 158 hits to go with 15 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 55 outings in his first full NHL campaign.