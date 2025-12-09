Smith (upper body) was labeled day-to-day by head coach Andrew Brunette ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Smith is still on injured reserve and won't be in action to face the Avs, but he certainly appears to be trending in the right direction. In his 13 appearances this season, the winger has scored three goals on 18 shots while dishing out 35 hits. Once cleared to play, Smith should slot into a bottom-six role for the Preds.