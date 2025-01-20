Head coach Andrew Brunette said Monday that Smith (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Smith has been on injured reserve for nearly a month due to a lower-body injury, but he appears to be close to returning to game action. Brunette isn't yet sure whether Smith will be available for Tuesday's game against San Jose, but he said that if the 29-year-old can't return against the Sharks, he's unlikely to miss much more time.