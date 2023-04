Smith (upper body) is not considered close to returning to action according to general manager David Poile, Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game reports Tuesday.

Smith will for sure miss his second straight contest when the Preds face the Knight on Tuesday, though it sounds like it may be longer. With just one point in his last 11 contests, the 27-year-old winger's absence is unlikely to have a significant impact on fantasy players.