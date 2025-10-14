Smith scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Smith provided the Predators' second empty-netter of the contest. The 29-year-old winger has been a little quiet in all aspects so far -- the goal was his first point of the season, and he's added just four shots on net, two hits and two blocks over three outings. He's a physical winger who has at least 60 PIM and 160 hits in three straight years, so he should pick up the pace in that regard soon, though he won't offer a lot of scoring.