Smith was placed on injured reserve Monday and will miss 4-6 weeks due to a lower-body injury.
Smith was injured in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings after blocking a shot, according to Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean. Juuso Parssinen could receive more playing time as a result of Smith's injury. The Predators went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Monday against Carolina.
