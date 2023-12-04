Smith logged an assist and six hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Smith had the secondary helper on linemate Yakov Trenin's first-period marker. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Smith, who hasn't scored while adding four helpers over his last eight outings since a two-goal game Nov. 18. The 28-year-old winger is at nine points, 60 hits, 29 shots on net, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 24 appearances. He's on pace for a career year, but he's mainly just a physical presence on the third line.