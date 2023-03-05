Smith recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith helped out on linemate Colton Sissons' empty-netter in the third period. The assist ended a three-game dry spell for Smith, who has held his own in a bottom-six role this season. He's up to 14 points, 54 shots on net, 157 hits, 47 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 54 contests, providing a little depth scoring and a lot of toughness to the Predators' roster.