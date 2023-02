Smith logged a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Smith has a goal and a helper over his last two games after going without a point in his previous six outings. The 27-year-old winger fed Yakov Trenin on a shorthanded rush late in the second period for the Predators' fourth goal. Through 50 outings overall, Smith has 13 points (two shorthanded), 52 shots on net, 143 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating while logging bottom-six minutes.