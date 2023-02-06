Smith agreed to terms on a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with Nashville on Monday.

Perhaps most significant for Smith is that his extension is a one-way contract, so he can't be as easily moved between the NHL and AHL. Being on a two-way deal this season hasn't stopped the 27-year-old winger from logging 42 games with the Preds in which he has generated two goals on 47 shots, nine assists and 112 hits while averaging 11:45 of ice time. Unlikely to develop into a top-six offensive option, Smith should still be capable of recording 20-25 points per season and offer decent mid-range fantasy value.