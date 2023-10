Smith scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner, in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

Both tallies came in the first period, and Juuse Saros never relinquished that early lead. Smith had only four goals and 17 points in 69 games last season, but the 27-year-old checking winger is off to a strong start to 2023-24 with three points through five games to go along with seven shots, seven PIM, eight hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.