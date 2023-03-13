Smith provided an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Smith has collected three helpers and nine hits over his last five contests. The 27-year-old winger set up a Yakov Trenin tally in the third period of this game. For the season, Smith has 16 points, 56 shots on net, 164 hits, 54 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 58 outings, mainly in a bottom-six role. His ice time has been on the rise with at least 15 minutes in five of his last eight appearances.