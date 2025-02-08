Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal, five hits and two PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

The helper was Smith's first point in eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury Jan. 21. The 29-year-old has resumed a fourth-line role, though he's logged 14-plus minutes in five of those eight contests. Smith has six points, 36 shots on net, 44 PIM, 105 hits and a minus-10 rating across 42 outings. The physicality is solid, but he'll need to be more consistent on offense to draw much attention in fantasy.