Smith scored a goal in Nashville's 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.

Smith's marker came at 16:10 of the third period to put Nashville up 5-3. It was his first goal and 10th point in 40 games this season. That was also the 27-year-old's first goal in 49 career contests. Smith was held off the scoresheet for four straight games from Jan. 12-17, but he registered an assist versus St. Louis on Thursday.