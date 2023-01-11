site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Cole Smith: Not expected to return Wednesday
Smith (upper body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Toronto.
Smith missed the Predators' previous five games because of the injury. He has no goals and eight assists in 34 contests while averaging 11:50 of ice time in 2022-23.
