Smith (upper body) will not play Monday against the Stars.
As expected, Smith will miss at least one game after suffering an injury Saturday against the Blues. The 27-year-old has just one point over his last 11 games.
More News
-
Predators' Cole Smith: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Predators' Cole Smith: Physical presence in loss•
-
Predators' Cole Smith: Logs helper in overtime win•
-
Predators' Cole Smith: Assist and fight in shootout loss•
-
Predators' Cole Smith: Garners helper in win•
-
Predators' Cole Smith: Hands out shorthanded assist•