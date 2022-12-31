site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Predators' Cole Smith: Out of action Saturday
Smith (upper body) will not play against Vegas on Saturday.
Smith will miss his first game of the season. He has yet to score this season and has eight assists in 34 games. Mark Jankowski replaced him in the lineup Saturday. Consider Smith day-to-day.
