Predators' Cole Smith: Pens two-way deal with Nashville

Smith inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Thursday.

Smith has spent the last four seasons with the University of North Dakota, totaling 24 goals and 51 points in 137 games. The undrafted, 24-year-old winger will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.

