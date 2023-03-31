Smith picked up nine hits in the Predators' 2-0 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.
Smith was a huge physical factor Thursday, posting nine hits in his 16:34 of ice time. The American forward has been struggling offensively lately, scoring just one goal in his last 10 games. He should continue to occupy a third-line role moving forward.
